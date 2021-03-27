California woman sentenced for Catholic school bomb threats

“Tabizada also stated that she was going to kill school officials and students," the statement said. “Several minutes later, Tabizada left a second voice mail stating that she was going to blow up the school and warned that she would commit ‘terrorism.' "

She was sentenced to 15 months and 13 days for “intentionally obstructing persons in the enjoyment of their free exercise of religious beliefs."

“No school and no child should be subjected to death threats, because of their religious beliefs,” said Pamela S. Karlan of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division.

San Jacinto is in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.