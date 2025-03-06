California's Gavin Newsom opposes trans athletes in women's sports, splitting with progressives

“I think it’s an issue of fairness, I completely agree with you on that. It is an issue of fairness — it’s deeply unfair,” Newsom told Kirk on “This is Gavin Newsom.”

“I am not wrestling with the fairness issue,” continued Newsom, who played varsity baseball as a college student. “I totally agree with you. … I revere sports. So, the issue of fairness is completely legit.”

The governor's comments are the latest in Democrats' efforts to reconcile a 2024 election that returned Trump to the White House and gave Republicans control of both chambers of Congress. Among the disagreements since November is how much cultural issues – as opposed to economic policy and other matters – explain the party's losses. Overall, polling suggests that allowing transgender female athletes to play on women's teams isn't broadly popular. Even most Democrats — around 7 in 10 — oppose allowing transgender female athletes to participate in women's sports, according to a January New York Times/Ipsos poll. A 2023 Gallup poll also found that Democrats were divided on whether transgender people should be able to play on sports teams that match their current gender identity.

Newsom, who has long positioned himself as a social progressive, drew sharp rebukes from LGBTQ advocates.

“Sometimes Gavin Newsom goes for the Profile in Courage, sometimes not,” said California Assemblyman Chris Ward and state Sen. Carolina Menjivar, who lead the state’s LGBTQ legislative caucus. “We woke up profoundly sickened and frustrated by these remarks.”

The lawmakers insisted that “all students deserve the academic and health benefits of sports activity.” They said playing on a team consistent with one’s gender hasn’t been a problem “until Donald Trump began obsessing about it.”

There is less public support for broader restrictions on transgender rights and issues like medical care for transgender people, particularly among Democrats. According to AP VoteCast, 55% of voters in the 2024 election said support for transgender rights in government and society has gone too far, while about 2 in 10 said it’s been about right and a similar share said it hasn’t gone far enough. Voters were also slightly more likely to oppose than favor laws that ban gender-affirming medical treatment, such as puberty blockers and hormone therapy, for minors who identify as transgender.

But Republicans have nonetheless sought to capitalize on the distinctions in public opinion on competitive sports.

Trump regularly hammered Democratic nominee Vice President Kamala Harris, Newsom's fellow Californian, for supporting LGBTQ+ rights. Trump's campaign spent tens of millions of dollars on television and digital ads with the searing summation: "Kamala is for they/them. President Trump is for you."

“Boy, did I see how you guys were able to weaponize it,” Newsom told Kirk, before yielding to Kirk’s protest and saying instead that the ads were an effective “highlight” during the campaign.

Kirk, not Newsom, brought up the overall issue during their hour-plus conversation as the two men discussed how Democrats can rebuild a broader coalition of voters. Kirk pressed Newsom on whether he would speak out in opposition to transgender women athletes in competition.

The governor attempted to mitigate his comments, saying the discussion is about more than the rules of competition.

“There’s also a humility and a grace that these poor people are more likely to commit suicide, have anxiety and depression, and the way that people talk down to vulnerable communities is an issue that I have a hard time with, as well,” Newsom said. “So, both things I can hold in my hand. How can we address this issue with the kind of decency that I think is inherent in you but not always expressed on the issue and at the same time deal with the unfairness.”

Still, Newsom's approach marks a different political tack than he took on same-sex marriage more than two decades ago. As San Francisco mayor in 2004, Newsom drew national attention for the first time by directing the city clerk to begin issuing same-sex marriage licenses.

The move prompted legal action that led to a 2008 ruling from the California Supreme Court legalizing same-sex marriage in the nation's largest state. That decision came seven years before the U.S. Supreme Court established same-sex marriage as a national right. —

Barrow reported from Atlanta. Associated Press polling editor Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux and AP writers Michael Blood and Tran Nguyen contributed reporting.