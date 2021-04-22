California's public universities to require COVID-19 vaccine

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are being distributed under the Food and Drug Administration’s emergency authorization. Health experts expect formal approval of at least one by the fall. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause due to concerns about blood clots.

CSU spokeswoman Toni Molle said the timing of a formal mandate will depend on when the FDA gives full authorization to one or more of the vaccines and also on discussions with labor unions. It could come before classes start or after.

“We are announcing now so that students and employees have time to receive a vaccination in the event that we have implemented a requirement,” she said.

Students who have an approved exemption for medical or religious reasons will be required to undergo regular COVID-19 testing.