'Call me up!' Jill Biden tells govs' spouses in unity pitch

On Monday, the first lady and Doug Emhoff, who is married to Vice President Kamala Harris, treated the spouses to musical and ballet performances at the Kennedy Center.

She said a lot of the spouses had told her they wanted to hold care-box packing events back home.

“When you do it, call me up,” the first lady said.

Emhoff stressed the importance of spouses sharing their experiences.

He said he and other male spouses “kind of bonded together” after his wife was elected to the U.S. Senate and that the relationships “helped me a lot when I first came to D.C.” In his new role as second gentleman, Emhoff is now president of the Senate spouses group.

"We share such a special bond, that we support somebody that we love very much who puts themself out for public office, and are there for them through thick and thin, slings and arrow,” Emhoff said. “Whatever it is, we're the one that's there for them, and we share that and that's a very, very special bond.”

Caption Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Second gentleman Doug Emhoff speaks at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption First lady Jill Biden is applauded as he walks to speak at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption First lady Jill Biden is applauded as he walks to speak at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption Eun Won Lee from Korea performs the White Swan pas de deux from SWAN LAKE for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, seated right, and others at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Eun Won Lee from Korea performs the White Swan pas de deux from SWAN LAKE for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, seated right, and others at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption First lady Jill Biden arrives to speak at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption First lady Jill Biden arrives to speak at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption A handbag with an American Flag them is placed under a chair before first lady Jill Biden and Second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive to speak at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption A handbag with an American Flag them is placed under a chair before first lady Jill Biden and Second gentleman Doug Emhoff arrive to speak at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption Eun Won Lee from Korea and Gian Carlo Perez, from Havana, Cuba, perform the White Swan pas de deux from SWAN LAKE for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and others at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Eun Won Lee from Korea and Gian Carlo Perez, from Havana, Cuba, perform the White Swan pas de deux from SWAN LAKE for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff and others at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster

Caption Eun Won Lee from Korea and Gian Carlo Perez, from Havana, Cuba, perform the White Swan pas de deux from SWAN LAKE for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, seated right, and others at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster Caption Eun Won Lee from Korea and Gian Carlo Perez, from Havana, Cuba, perform the White Swan pas de deux from SWAN LAKE for first lady Jill Biden and second gentleman Doug Emhoff, seated right, and others at the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) Credit: Carolyn Kaster Credit: Carolyn Kaster