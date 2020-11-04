Calm returns to Vienna as police probe gunman who killed 4

Authorities didn't immediately give any new information Wednesday on the investigation. Interior Minister Karl Nehammer said Tuesday that 14 people associated with Fejzulai had been detained in Austria and were being questioned.

Police in the Swiss city of Winterthur said Tuesday two men were arrested there. Swiss daily St. Galler Tagblatt reported that Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter described them as "colleagues” of the attacker.

In Slovakia, police responded to reports that the suspect had traveled there in July to buy ammunition. They said on Facebook that they received information during the summer about “suspected persons from Austria” trying to buy ammunition.

“They failed to make the purchase,” the Slovakian police statement said, without elaborating. "We immediately sent the information to our Austrian colleagues.”

The Islamic State group claimed credit for the Vienna attack. The claim of responsibility was published through the militant group’s media arm, Aamaq. It didn’t elaborate on the attacker’s ties to IS and had similar wording to past, opportunistic claims by the group.

Wreaths and candles stand at the crime scene in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Journalists walk around a synagogue at the crime scene in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.

Bullet holes are marked on a door at the crime scene in Vienna, Austria, Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020.