Cambodian ambassador: Looted artworks are 'souls' of culture

Some sculptures, including one from the 10th Century depicting the Hindu elephant god Ganesha that weighs more than 3 tons, were too heavy to be brought to the ceremony, according to U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, who hosted the event.

The sculptures were looted from archeological sites during a long period of civil war and instability in Cambodia.

Williams said organized looting networks — including looters affiliated with the Khmer Rouge — sent the statues to Douglas Latchford, a well-known antiquities dealer, who then sold them to western dealers, collectors and institutions.

Latchford died before he could be extradited to the United States to face charges of wire fraud conspiracy and other crimes in Manhattan federal court, the prosecutor noted. The indictment eventually was dismissed due to his death.

Williams said some of the sandstone and bronze sculptures and artifacts were given up by their owners when U.S. authorities told them they were stolen. Others were claimed through court actions. They ranged from the Bronze Age to the 12th Century.

“We commend individuals and institutions who decided to do the right thing, and after learning about the origin of the antiquities in their possession, decided to voluntarily return those pieces to their homeland,” Williams said. “We want to encourage anyone out there, who believes that they have illegally obtained Cambodian or other antiquities in their possession, to come forward.”

