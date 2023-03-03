X
Cambodian opposition leader gets 27 years on treason charge

By SOPHENG CHEANG and GRANT PECK, Associated Press
11 minutes ago
PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — A court in Cambodia on Friday found Kem Sokha, leader of the dissolved Cambodia National Rescue Party, guilty of treason and sentenced him to 27 years imprisonment to be served under house arrest.

The Phnom Penh Municipal Court said he had colluded with a foreign power from 2010 until his arrest in September 2017. It said he had one month to file an appeal against its ruling.

The Cambodia National Rescue Party was dissolved shortly after his 2017 arrest on related charges.

Peck reported from Bangkok.

