Cameron Smith out of BMW Championship with sore hip

Then, Smith trailed by two shots after the third round and needed to win to reach No. 1 in the world ranking. But a little more than an hour before his start to the final round, Smith was penalized two shots for playing a shot after a penalty drop when the ball was still touching the hazard line.

Smith confirmed the ball was touching the line. The timing was awkward because the violation came a day later than it could have.

Smith was playing for the first time since his 64 on the final day at St. Andrews to win his first major. He told Golf Digest his hip can act up in soft conditions. The TPC Southwind was pounded by rain early in the week.

“My hip flared up yesterday. It seems to happen when there’s softer fairways like there were earlier in the week,” Smith told Golf Digest. ”I’ve had a couple of MRIs around it, and I will check with my team to see if we need another one.”

He plans to be at East Lake next week in the chase for the $18 million prize for winning the FedEx Cup.

The top seed start the Tour Championship at 10-under par and a two-shot lead. The No. 3 seed starts at 7-under par, the No. 4 seed is at 6 under and the No. 5 seed starts five shots behind.

