Campaigners call for fossil fuel deadline, more climate aid

Denmark's climate minister, Dan Jørgensen, said recently that a global pledge to also stop using oil and gas "will be a part of the conversation" before and during the Dubai summit.

Singh said solutions also need to be found for millions of workers in the coal, oil and gas industry if it is to be wound down successfully, as well as alternative sources of energy for many who still rely on cheap fossil fuels.

“What we need to see coming out of the year is not just about fossil fuel phaseout, but equitable phaseout of fossil fuels,” he said.

Diplomats will also be discussing how to ramp up various forms of financial aid for developing countries hardest hit by climate change. A pledge to provide $100 billion every year has yet to be met and a separate fund, agreed at last year's climate talks in Egypt, is still being set up.

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry has said the total amount needed to help all countries make the economic transition to a green economy will run into the trillions of dollars. Experts say that in addition to aid, large sums will need to come from the private sector. Other sources such as carbon taxes on air and sea travel have also been floated.

“These big questions about where the finance is going to come from for countries to deliver any of their potential climate policies or energy transition policies need to reach some answers before (COP28),” said Alex Scott, head of climate diplomacy at the environmental think tank E3G.