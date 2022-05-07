Campbell shines, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 in Game 3

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were unable to build on the momentum of that victory, though, yielding goals to Rielly and Blackwell in the opening 10 minutes before falling behind 3-0 when Toronto took advantage of a turnover with Kampf’s wrist shot from in front of Vasilevskiy.
Colton’s power-play goal at 11:03 of the second period gave Tampa Bay hope for comeback, and Palat's 38th career playoff goal trimmed Toronto's lead to 3-2 with just over 14 minutes remaining in the third.
Campbell never flinched, though, standing tall on Tampa Bay's final power-play opportunity and the making another big stop down the stretch to thwart Brayden Point's attempt to tie the score.
Vasilevskiy was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:20 left. Mikheyer put the Maple Leafs up 4-2 at 18:20 of the period, and his second empty-netter came with 5 seconds remaining.
Toronto, which hasn't won a playoff series since 2004, won the opening game of the series at home 5-0.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot in front of Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot in front of Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) scrap during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) scrap during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) celebrates with left wing Pierre Engvall (47) after his second goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Caption
Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) celebrates with left wing Pierre Engvall (47) after his second goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Credit: Chris O'Meara
Credit: Chris O'Meara