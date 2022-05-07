Campbell shines, Maple Leafs beat Lightning 5-2 in Game 3

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions were unable to build on the momentum of that victory, though, yielding goals to Rielly and Blackwell in the opening 10 minutes before falling behind 3-0 when Toronto took advantage of a turnover with Kampf’s wrist shot from in front of Vasilevskiy.

Colton’s power-play goal at 11:03 of the second period gave Tampa Bay hope for comeback, and Palat's 38th career playoff goal trimmed Toronto's lead to 3-2 with just over 14 minutes remaining in the third.

Campbell never flinched, though, standing tall on Tampa Bay's final power-play opportunity and the making another big stop down the stretch to thwart Brayden Point's attempt to tie the score.

Vasilevskiy was pulled for an extra attacker with 2:20 left. Mikheyer put the Maple Leafs up 4-2 at 18:20 of the period, and his second empty-netter came with 5 seconds remaining.

Toronto, which hasn't won a playoff series since 2004, won the opening game of the series at home 5-0.

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Brandon Hagel (38) gets off a shot in front of Toronto Maple Leafs right wing Ilya Mikheyev (65) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs center David Kampf (64) celebrates his goal against the Tampa Bay Lightning with defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) during the second period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy (88) makes a save on a shot by Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Michael Bunting (58) and Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian (24) scrap during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara

Caption Tampa Bay Lightning left wing Ondrej Palat (18) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs during the third period in Game 3 of an NHL hockey first-round playoff series Friday, May 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Credit: Chris O'Meara