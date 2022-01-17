Canada approves Pfizer COVID drug

Late last month, U.S. health regulators authorized the pill that patients will be able to take at home to ward off the worst effects of the virus. At the time, Pfizer said it had 180,000 treatment courses available worldwide, with roughly 60,000 to 70,000 allocated to the U.S. The company said it expected to have 250,000 available in the U.S. by the end of January.

Dr. Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser with Health Canada, said the Pfizer pill comes at a “crucial time in the pandemic as we’re faced with new variants.” The drug could help alleviate pressure on health-care systems by decreasing the number of people who would require hospitalization, but health officials noted on a conference call Monday that supply would be an issue early on.