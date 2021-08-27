Canada beats US 5-1 in women's world hockey championship

Rattraw scored twice in a 2:58 span early in the second to break it open — and chase Cavallini. Rattraw made it 3-0 at 4:18, picking up a rebound off Brianne Jenner's shot on a 2-on-1 break and slipping it inside the left post, and easily beat Cavallini on a wraparound at 7:16.

Cavallini stopped 16 of the 20 shots on goal she faced, with the U.S. only having five shots when she was pulled. Nicole Hensley took over in goal for the U.S., and gave up a short-handed goal on the first shot she faced when Sarah Nurse whistled a shot into the upper-right corner with 9:24 left in the period.

Earlier, Petra Nieminen had a natural hat trick and added an assist in the first period to help Finland beat Switzerland 6-0. Finland (2-2) finished third in Group A to set up a quarterfinal against the Group B champion Czech Republic (4-0). Switzerland (0-4) will face Russia (1-3) in the quarterfinals.

Canada and the United States met for the first time since Feb. 8, 2020, when the U.S. won 4-3 in overtime in Game 5 of the Rivalry Series in Anaheim, California.

The United States has won nine titles, winning the last five championships, eight of the last nine and nine of the last 11. It outscored its first three opponents in Calgary 12-0, beating Switzerland and Finland 3-0 and routing Russia 6-0.

Caption U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini gives up a goal to Canada during the first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, right, shoves United Startes' Amanda Kessel out of the crease during the first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini blocks a shot from Canada's Sarah Fillier as Grace Zumwinkle helps defend during the first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini, center, and teammate Brianna Decker lose track of the puck as Canada's Rebecca Johnston looks for a rebound during the first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada's Rebecca Johnston, left, checks United States' Megan Keller during the first period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini, right, reacts after letting in a goal as Canada's Victoria Bach celebrates during the second period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada's Renata Fast, right, is checked into U.S. goalie Nicole Hensley during the second period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption U.S. goalie Alex Cavallini gives up a goal to Canada during the second period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption United States' Kelly Pannek, left, keeps Canada's Natalie Spooner from the puck during the second period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, left, and teammate Ashton Bell celebrate the team's win over the United States in an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh

Caption Canada's goalie Ann-Renee Desbiens, left, reacts after letting in a goal as United States' Jesse Compher celebrates during the third period of an IIHF women’s world hockey championships game Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, in Calgary, Alberta. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Jeff McIntosh Credit: Jeff McIntosh