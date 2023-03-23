Canada lawmaker quits Trudeau's party amid China allegations

Dong gave a tearful party resignation speech in Parliament late Wednesday.

“Let me be clear: What has been reported is false, and I will defend myself against this absolutely untrue claim,” he said. Dong said he wanted to “assure Mr. Michael Spavor and Mr. Michael Kovrig and their families that I did nothing to cause them any harm.”

Trudeau recently named a special investigator to look into allegations of Chinese interference in Canada’s last two elections. The newspaper Globe and Mail, citing unidentified intelligence officials, reported last month that China preferred to see Trudeau’s Liberals re-elected in the 2021 election and worked to defeat Conservative politicians considered unfriendly to Beijing

Opposition parties have been demanding a full public inquiry into the alleged Chinese interference.

Trudeau has said that all Canada's political leaders agree the election outcomes in 2019 and 2021 were not affected by foreign interference. But he has said that even if it didn’t change the results, any interference by a foreign actor is troubling and serious.

A panel of civil servants recently issued a report that concluded there were foreign attempts to interfere, but none affected the outcome of the election.

