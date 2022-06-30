Canada official warns of possible COVID resurgence ahead

Theresa Tam said Thursday the circulating omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 are even more transmissible and able to evade immunity than previous versions, making a rise in cases likely in coming weeks.

Tam and federal Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos stressed the importance of up-to-date vaccination status, noting 40% of Canadians still have not received a booster following their primary two shots, putting Canada behind other G7 countries when it comes to three doses.