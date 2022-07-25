dayton-daily-news logo
Canada police report multiple shootings; suspect in custody

Nation & World
Updated 38 minutes ago
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police have reported multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley and say one suspect is in custody

LANGLEY, British Columbia (AP) — The Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Monday reported multiple shootings in the Metro Vancouver city of Langley and said one suspect is in custody.

Police say most of the shootings were in the downtown core of Langley and there is one report of a shooting in the neighboring Langley Township.

Mounties issued a cellphone alert to area residents at about 6:30 a.m. Monday, telling them to avoid the area.

Police closed off a large section of 200th Street, a main route through the center of the city.

Police later issued a cellphone alert saying a suspect was in custody. However, the alert said police were still trying to confirm if the man is the only suspect involved.

