Canada trounces Japan 9-0 at women's hockey worlds

The record 11-time tournament winners wasted little time in getting off the mark when Victoria Bach opened the scoring in the second minute of the game with a power-play marker. Marie-Philip Poulin and Emma Maltais also scored in the first period to open a comfortable lead.

Blayre Turnbull added a fourth early in the second before the floodgates opened. Poulin got her second of the game at 33:09 with Ella Shelton and Jamie Lee Rattray also scoring within the next five minutes.