Canada women resume training after federation meeting

“As individual players who have received no compensation yet for any of our work for Canada Soccer in 2022, we cannot afford the risks that personal action against us by Canada Soccer will create,” the statement said. “Because of this, we have advised Canada Soccer that we will return to training tomorrow and will play in the SheBelieves Cup as scheduled.”

Canada Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Associated Press.

Canada’s women won the gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics and qualified last summer for the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, starting on July 20.

Canada was scheduled to play its opening SheBelieves Cup match against the United States on Thursday at Orlando's Exploria Stadium. Japan and Brazil are also playing in the round-robin tournament that will visit three U.S. cities.

Team captain Christine Sinclair and teammate Janine Beckie told Canadian television network TSN on Friday that players did not intend to participate in ``any Canadian soccer association activities until this is resolved.”

The players claim they’ve had to cut training camp days and full camp windows, and cut the number of players and staff invited into camps. They’ve been told there will be no home games scheduled before the World Cup.

Canada’s players — both the men and women — are in the midst of talks with Canada Soccer for a new collective bargaining agreement. The women are seeking equal pay to the men.

Canada’s men’s team issued a statement Friday of support for the women.

