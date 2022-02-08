Canada's COVID-19 protests threaten border trade with US

Dave Weatherall, a federal civil servant, lives near the truckers’ prime staging area in a city-owned parking lot outside of the downtown core. “They’re using the lot to terrorize people in Centretown,” he said, asking why the city has allowed the convoy to remain parked on its property for free and without intervention.

“It’s the first time since having kids that I’ve seriously wondered about the world we brought them into. I always figured they could handle most things the world will throw at them, but this feels different," he said.

Demonstrations have spread to locations on or near the Canadian border, including the Ambassador Bridge, where a protest caused long backups and at one point stopped traffic in both directions. The bridge remains blocked on the road to Canada.

At a news conference after Trudeau spoke, trucker spokesman Tom Marrazo reiterated that the protesters want to overthrow the government. Marrazo said he is willing to meet with the opposition parties and the nation's governor general, the representative of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II as head of state.

All three opposition parties technically could join together and defeat the government because Trudeau does not have the majority of seats in Parliament, but that is highly unlikely because the vast majority of lawmakers have condemned the protests.

Protesters have also closed another important U.S. Canada border crossing in Coutts, Alberta.

“The border at Coutts continues to open and close at the discretion of a group of protesters who believe they are above the law. It has to stop,” tweeted Rachel Notley, Alberta’s former premier and current opposition New Democrat leader.

Protesters have said they will not leave until all vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions are lifted. They also called for the removal of Trudeau’s government, though it is responsible for few of the restrictive measures, most of which were put in place by provincial governments.

François Laporte, the president of Teamsters Canada, which represents over 55,000 drivers, including 15,000 long-haul truck drivers, said the protests do not represent the industry in which 90% of drivers are vaccinated.

The Freedom Convoy "and the despicable display of hate lead by the political Right and shamefully encouraged by elected conservative politicians does not reflect the values of Teamsters Canada, nor the vast majority of our members, and in fact has served to de-legitimize the real concerns of most truck drivers today,” Laporte said in a statement.

Joel Lightbound, a lawmaker for Trudeau’s Liberal Party, rebuked his leader Tuesday for dividing Canadians and said his government needs to create a road map for when coronavirus measures should be lifted.

“It is time we stopped dividing people, to stop pitting one part of the population against each other,” Lightbound said. “I can’t help but notice that both the tone and actions of my government changed drastically on the eve and during the last election campaign. From a positive and unifying approach a decision was made to wedge, to divide and to stigmatize.”

Trudeau continues to take a hard line against the protesters. The prime minister said during Monday's Parliament debate that everyone is tired of COVID-19, and that the restrictions will not last forever. He noted that Canada has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.

Meanwhile, the Canadian province of Saskatchewan became the first in the country to announce a plan to lift all COVID-19 restrictions. Saskatchewan officials said they will no longer require COVID-19 vaccine passports starting Monday. The province with a population of almost 1.2 million people is also ending its indoor mask mandate at the end of the month.

Conservative Premier Scott Moe said the benefits of providing proof of vaccination to enter businesses such as restaurants no longer outweigh the cost. He said the passport has created deep divisions in the province.

“I suspect other provinces will do something similar in the next while. I would ask the federal government as well on behalf of all Canadians to continue to revisit the orders that they have in place,” Moe said. “We are incumbent to remove them when they have run their course.”

Bruce Heyman, a former U.S. ambassador to Canada, noted that the U.S. and Canada have one of the most significant trading relationships of any two countries in the world, with about $2 billion in daily trade of goods and services. Any blockade of the Ambassador Bridge cannot continue for long as it also critical to the U.S. supply lines, he said.

The bridge “is also a key access crossing for cross-border jobs such as Canadian nurses in Detroit hospitals and, of course, cross-border access to medical care,” Heyman said.

____

Gillies reported from Toronto.

Caption Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld Credit: Adrian Wyld Caption Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked. (Adrian Wyld /The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Adrian Wyld Credit: Adrian Wyld

Caption Trucks are backed up heading to and from Canada on the Ambassador Bridge, due to protests on the Windsor side, in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Canada's public safety minister said Monday that U.S. officials should stay out of his country's domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week. (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP) Credit: Daniel Mears Credit: Daniel Mears Caption Trucks are backed up heading to and from Canada on the Ambassador Bridge, due to protests on the Windsor side, in Detroit on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022. Canada's public safety minister said Monday that U.S. officials should stay out of his country's domestic affairs, joining other Canadian leaders in pushing back against prominent Republicans who offered support for the protests of COVID-19 restrictions that have besieged downtown Ottawa for more than a week. (Daniel Mears /Detroit News via AP) Credit: Daniel Mears Credit: Daniel Mears