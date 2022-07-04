Canadian government: Tycoon in China due to stand trial

In 2015, five people connected with a Hong Kong publishing company that sold books critical of Chinese leaders vanished from the territory and reappeared on the mainland.

Before his disappearance, Xiao had a fortune estimated at $6 billion, according to the Hurun Report, which follows China's wealthy.

An official of China’s securities regulator said in February 2017 that Chinese people abroad who were accused of misconduct would be “captured and returned.”

Hong Kong police investigated Xiao’s disappearance and said the subject crossed the border onto the mainland. But an advertisement in the Ming Pao newspaper in Xiao’s name the same week denied he was taken against his will.