Canadian national anthem booed, but only lightly, at 4 Nations hockey tournament

BOSTON (AP) — The Canadian national anthem was booed, though somewhat tepidly, by the fans at the 4 Nations Face-Off on Monday — apparent payback for the jeering of “The Star-Spangled Banner” during the opening rounds in Montreal last week.

The Canadian team received a louder but still mixed greeting during the introductions before its game against Finland, with the exception of forward Brad Marchand, whose full-time job is with the Boston Bruins. The Finns were met with mostly silence.