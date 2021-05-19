Canadian National says still committed to buying US railroad

Canadian National's biggest shareholder, Bill Gates' Cascade Investment, has come out publicly in support of the deal.

Ruest said he’s confident the deal will succeed because it could offer $1 billion in cost and revenue improvements and it would better serve the needs of customers looking to take advantage of growing trade between the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Canadian Pacific has said allowing Canadian National and Kansas City Southern to combine would hurt competition.

The Surface Transportation Board has said it will review any deal involving major railroads carefully to determine if it would enhance competition and serve the public interest. Earlier this week, the board initially refused to approve Canadian National’s plan to set up a voting trust that would acquire Kansas City Southern and own the railroad while regulators review the deal. The board said it didn't have a copy of the detailed merger agreement.