BreakingNews
Dayton already won’t hire smokers, now may add fee for existing workers who smoke

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife to separate

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
11 minutes ago
X

TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, announced Wednesday that they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

The two said in statements posted on Instagram that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.”

A statement from the prime minister's office said both have signed a legal separation agreement.

The couple were married in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien.

“They remain a close family and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment,” the statement from his office said. "The family will be together on vacation, beginning next week.”

His office requested respect for their privacy.

Trudeau is the second prime minister to announce a separation while in office.

His father, Pierre Trudeau, separated from wife Margaret in 1979, and the two divorced in 1984.

Justin Trudeau channeled the star power of his Liberal icon father when he first won office in 2015. Scandals, voter fatigue and economic inflation have taken a toll on his popularity after eight years in power.

In Other News
1
Banking executive Jeffrey Schmid named president of Kansas City Federal...
2
American fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face...
3
The Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the...
4
Pence fought an order to testify but now is a central figure in his...
5
Russian drone strikes hit a Ukrainian port on Romania's border that is...
© 2023 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top