Canadian regulator authorizes AstraZeneca vaccine

Health Canada said the data supporting the decision was based on pooled analyses from four ongoing clinical studies trials as well as data in countries where it has been approved.

“Efficacy in individuals 65 years of age and older is supported by immunogenicity data, emerging real world evidence and post-market experience in regions where the vaccine has been deployed, which suggest at this point in time a potential benefit and no safety concerns," Health Canada said in information posted online.

“Based on the totality of the information, the benefit-risk profile of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine is positive for the proposed indication in adults 18 years and over."

Canada and many European countries have been struggling to vaccinate people as quickly as Britain, Israel, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Canada does not have domestic production and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has been accused of not obtaining vaccines fast enough.

Canada has pre-ordered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which was co-developed by researchers at the University of Oxford. It will also receive up to 1.9 million doses of the vaccine through the global vaccine-sharing initiative known as COVAX by the end of June.

Health Canada is also reviewing two other vaccines.