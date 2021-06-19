Canadiens beat Golden Knights 3-2 in OT to take 2-1 lead

Game 4 is Sunday night in Montreal.

After the Golden Knights killed off a penalty to start the third, Pietrangelo fired his fourth goal of the playoffs — and third in the last two games — under Price’s blocker from the high slot on an odd-man rush at 2:22.

The Montreal goaltender kept his team within striking distance a few minutes later, robbing Alex Tuch with a terrific pad stop on a 2-on-1 with former Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty before Corey Perry came close at the other end.

Fleury then made another stop on Tyler Toffoli with five minutes left, but misplayed the puck behind his net and gifted Anderson the tying goal with 1:55 remaining.

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) celebrates with teammates Paul Byron (41) and Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) after scoring against the Vegas Golden Knights during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson (17) scores against Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury as Canadiens' Paul Byron and Knights' Brayden McNabb (3) look for the rebound during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson celebrates with Paul Byron and Jesperi Kotkaniemi after scoring in overtime against the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens' Josh Anderson scores past Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during overtime in Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens' Jesperi Kotkaniemi, left, and Joel Armia celebrate a goal by Josh Anderson on Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stops Vegas Golden Knights' William Karlsson (71) as Canadiens' Nick Suzuki defends during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Vegas Golden Knights' Jonathan Marchessault celebrates a goal by Alex Pietrangelo on Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price makes a save on Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Tuch during the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.

Vegas Golden Knights' Alex Pietrangelo (7) celebrates with Jonathan Marchessault (81) and Max Pacioretty after scoring against the Montreal Canadiensduring the third period of Game 3 of an NHL hockey semifinal series, Friday, June 18, 2021, in Montreal.