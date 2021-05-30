Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 3-2 in OT to force Game 7

About 2,500 fans were allowed in the 21,302-seat arena after the Quebec government relaxed some restrictions and the province’s curfew ended Friday.

Perry opened the scoring at 5:26 of the third period on a scramble in front with Toronto's William Nylander off for goalie interference.

Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe's challenge was denied, putting the Maple Leafs back down a man. Mitch Marner then fired a clearing attempt over the glass to gift the home side a 5-on-3 power play for 1:41.

And the Canadiens made the Maple Leafs pay when Toffoli squeezed a shot past Campbell at 6:43 to stretch the lead to 2-0.

Spezza cut it to one with 8:25 left when his shot went in off the stick of Montreal defenseman Jeff Petry. Brodie tied it off Petry’s skate with 3:11 left.

