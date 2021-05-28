Canadiens beat Maple Leafs 4-3 in OT to force Game 6

The Maple Leafs missed an opportunity to win a playoff series for the first time since 2004, but still have two more cracks at advancing.

The Winnipeg Jets await the winner following their sweep of Edmonton in the North Division’s other first-round series.

Kotkaniemi gave Montreal a 3-0 lead at 4:52 of the second period.

The top seed in the division during the NHL’s pandemic-truncated campaign, 18 points clear of their opponent in the standings, the Maple Leafs showed some life 1:40 later when Mitch Marner threw a puck in front from behind the goal line that Hyman slid home.

Toronto cut it to one just after its only power play ended when Muzzin blasted a point shot through a screen at 6:52 of the third.

The Maple Leafs got even with 8:06 left in regulation when Muzzin drove the net and tipped Galchenyuk’s shot through Price’s legs.

Montreal Canadiens center Nick Suzuki (14) celebrates his overtime goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Cole Caufield (22) during Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens' Jon Merrill (28) and Carey Price (31) celebrate the team's overtime win against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with William Nylander (88) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake Muzzin (8) celebrates his goal against the Montreal Canadiens with William Nylander (88) during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) carries the puck to the front of the net before scoring on Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews (34) celebrates a goal by Zach Hyman, second from left, against the Montreal Canadiens during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price (31) stops Toronto Maple Leafs left wing Zach Hyman (11) on a breakaway during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Montreal Canadiens center Jesperi Kotkaniemi (15) celebrates his goal against the Toronto Maple Leafs with Paul Byron (41) during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn

Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell (36) watches the puck as Montreal Canadiens left wing Tomas Tatar (90) looks for a rebound during the third period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series in Toronto on Thursday, May 27, 2021. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: Frank Gunn Credit: Frank Gunn