Canary Islands: 2-year-old rescued from migrant boat dies

The toddler named Nabody suffered a cardiac arrest and was resuscitated by emergency workers on the dock of Arguineguín upon arrival Tuesday. She was being treated at a pediatric hospital in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria but died Sunday, a spokeswoman with the local health department said.

Nabody was among 52 people who departed from Dakhla in the Western Sahara coast and spent five days in the Atlantic Ocean before Spain’s Maritime Rescue Service saved the group. Many of the passengers, who included 29 women and nine children, suffered from severe hypothermia and required hospital care.