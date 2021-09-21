Canelo Álvarez, Caleb Plant trade blows at news conference

The two champions scrapped after trading verbal barbs during the ceremonial faceoff before the news conference began in the garden of the Beverly Hilton. Apparently in response to a comment from Plant about Álvarez's mother, the Mexican superstar knocked Plant backward with a two-handed shove.

Plant stepped forward and threw a left hook at Álvarez, who dodged it and threw an open left hand to Plant's face. The blow struck Plant's sunglasses, which jammed into his cheek and caused the cut.