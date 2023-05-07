X

Canelo beats Ryder by unanimous decision in return to Mexico

By CARLOS RODRIGUEZ, Associated Press
49 minutes ago
GUADALAJARA, Mexico (AP) — Canelo Alvarez returned home and remained the undisputed super middleweight champion Saturday night, beating John Ryder by unanimous decision before more than 50.000 fans in his first fight in Mexico since 2011.

Alvarez bloodied the British challenger's nose and knocked him down, cruising to the victory by scores of 120-107 on one card and 118-109 on the other two to improve to 59-2-2.

Ryder had his four-bout winning streak stopped and is 32-6.

It was Canelo´s first fight since he had surgery on his left wrist last March. Before the fight, he said the injury slowed him down in his previous four fights, including his loss to light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol a year ago.

After getting a hard-fought victory over Ryder, Canelo has his eyes set on a rematch against the Russian in September.

In a fight that was touted as the “King is Coming Home”, the sold-out crowd at Akron stadium in Guadalajara, just 25 miles away from Juanacatlan, the small town where Canelo grew up. screamed deliriously during the whole fight.

Alvarez and Ryder started a slow-paced fight in the first two rounds, but Canelo connected with a straight right and Ryder started bleeding from the nose after the third round.

The Mexican kept pressing the action in the fourth round, landing body shots, and then sent Ryder to the mat with a right hook to the chin.

Ryder made Canelo uncomfortable in the fifth and landed a few shots on the face of the Mexican, but Alvarez landed another right in the ninth. Ryder stumbled, but rallied and answered with a shot that shook the Mexican.

Ryder, with a bloodied face, closed the fight well in the last two rounds, but was not enough to get the upset.

In the undercard, Julio Cesar “Rey” Martinez (19-2) knocked out Ronal Batista (15-2) to retain the WBC flyweight title.

