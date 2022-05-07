Canelo is confident before light heavyweight bout with Bivol

Bivol has never fought an opponent of Álvarez's caliber, but he welcomes the lucrative opportunity to test his skills against arguably the world's most accomplished active fighter.

“I'm really glad that I got this opportunity,” Bivol said through a translator. “I've asked my team for many years to fight the best guys, and now I've got this fight. I had a long journey to get to here, and now I just want to do my job.”

Bivol is several inches taller than Álvarez, and his superior reach will present difficulties for Canelo to overcome. Álvarez has excelled against taller opponents before, most recently in his patient, systematic dismantling of Caleb Plant last November to become the first undisputed super middleweight world champion.

Bivol could use his size and reach, combined with his excellent technical skills and effective jab, to keep Álvarez at a distance, perhaps even wearing down the durable star. Álvarez has occasionally been slowed by opponents with strong jabs — but other than Floyd Mayweather, no opponent has been able to turn that success into a victory.

Álvarez says he sees similarities between Bivol and Gennady Golovkin, the middleweight king who fought Canelo to a disputed draw and a narrow victory for Álvarez in their first two bouts. Álvarez and Golovkin are expected to meet again later this year.

But first, Álvarez wants to solve another puzzle presented by an opponent who looks like a significant challenge on paper — even if anyone who has watched Álvarez knows he always meets these challenges splendidly.

“The only thing I want is bring a really good fight," Álvarez said. “He’s very confident, and I’m very confident.”

Caption Canelo Alvarez poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Caption Canelo Alvarez motions to the crowd during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in, Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Alvarez is scheduled to fight Dmitry Bivol Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Caption Dmitry Bivol poses during a ceremonial boxing weigh-in Friday, May 6, 2022, in Las Vegas. Bivol is scheduled to fight Canelo Alvarez Saturday in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)