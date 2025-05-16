Cannes promotional stunts, once a feature of the festival, go missing

Breaking: Everything you should know about NATO coming to Dayton

You can get nostalgic about almost anything at the Cannes Film Festival, even Jerry Seinfeld on a zip line in a bumblebee costume
FILE - Actors Jack Black, right, and Tatsuya Yamaguchi participate in a stunt on the Carlton beach pier for the film "Kung Fu Panda" during the 61st Cannes International Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles, File)

By JAKE COYLE – Associated Press
Updated 20 minutes ago
CANNES, France (AP) — You can get nostalgic about almost anything at the Cannes Film Festival, even Jerry Seinfeld on a zip line in a bumblebee costume.

For many years, Cannes has played host not just to an endless stream of artistically ambitious movies, but also to some of Hollywood's most extreme promotional gambits. With so many films packed into the 12-day festival, and with much of the world watching, there are high stakes to standing out in Cannes.

But in recent years, the Cannes marketing stunt has turned into an endangered species. Hopes that Tom Cruise might revive a dormant tradition passed with the relatively sedate premiere Wednesday of "Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning."

Would Cruise parachute into the Palais? Could he ride an airplane wing to the premiere? Nothing so elaborate came to pass. Cruise and company walked the red carpet while serenaded by an orchestra playing the “Mission: Impossible” theme.

Along the Croisette this year, there's a noticeable lack of the kind of grand advertisements Hollywood has often trotted out for the festival. Paramount Pictures has a “Mission: Impossible” installation outside the Carlton Hotel, but — as has been true for several years — Hollywood rarely still seeks to make big marketing splashes in Cannes.

Even though Universal Pictures' upcoming Formula One action drama “F1” might seem like a natural fit, with the Monaco Grand Prix just days away, “F1” — at least so far — has made no pit stop in Cannes.

Things could change. Cannes runs until May 24. Someone might yet arrive by parasail over the Mediterranean, as T.J. Miller did in 2017 for “The Emoji Movie,” or do ninja kicks with a troupe of giant pandas, as Jack Black did in 2008 for “Kung Fu Panda.”

But for years, the circus-like quality of Cannes has been in decline. That's owed partly to budgetary constraints and shifting marketing priorities for major studios. For Cruise and “Final Reckoning,” Cannes was just one stop on a worldwide tour.

Plus, some of those who were most devoted to bringing Hollywood entertainment to Cannes are no longer regulars here. While head of DreamWorks Animation, Jeffrey Katzenberg made sure his films left a mark in Cannes, whether with models wearing "Trolls" wigs or Seinfeld's "Bee Movie" zip line.

Is the absence of such things anything to lament? Probably not, but they did add to the crazy-things-will-happen nature of Cannes, giving the festival the feel of big tent extravaganza. It could be counted as one small, superficial way that movies aren't quite the carnivalesque show they once were.

For now, though, we can say we'll always have when Sacha Baron Cohen, for “The Dictator,” rode a camel down the Croisette. Ah, the memories.

Jake Coyle has covered the Cannes Film Festival since 2012. To prepare for this year, he practiced eating crepes on the run and interviewed filmmakers on three continents who are in competition for Cannes' top honor, the Palme d'Or.

For more coverage of the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, visit https://apnews.com/hub/cannes-film-festival.

FILE - American comedian Jerry Seinfeld glides through the air connected to a wire during a publicity stunt for the film "Bee Movie," at the 60th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on Thursday, May 17, 2007. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)

FILE - Actor Sacha Baron Cohen, center, poses as he arrives for a photo call for The Dictator at the 65th international film festival, in Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 16, 2012. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

FILE - Actor T. J. Miller poses with characters during the photo call for the film The Emoji Movie, at the 70th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (Photo by Arthur Mola/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - Dolph Lundgren, from second left, Jason Statham, and Harrison Ford ride atop an armored vehicle during a photo call for The Expendables 3 at the 67th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Sunday, May 18, 2014. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File)

FILE - French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, File. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)

FILE - Tom Cruise, center, poses with the Greg Tarzan Davis, from left, Keleigh Sperry, Linda Bruckheimer, Jennifer Connelly, festival director Thierry Fremaux, and Jon Hamm after French Alpha Jets Patrouille de France fly over the red carpet at the premiere of the film 'Top Gun: Maverick' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris, File)

