Cannes: Transylvania-set 'R.M.N.' probes a ubiquitous crisis

But “R.M.N.,” which features a powerhouse 17-minute single shot of a contentious town meeting, from the start teases at the question of who, exactly, is an outsider and who gets to define tradition. In the end, even the village's local bears could be said to have their say.

"What is tradition? We do something because someone did this before. But why precisely do we do is this?” Mungiu said. “If you dig deep down, it’s a way of fighting back the fear you have of something. It’s a way of unleashing these violent impulses that you have."

“I’m sorry to say this, but we are a very, very violent species of animal. And we need very, very little to identify an enemy as other,” added Mungiu. "You can see this today in the war in Ukraine.”

Caption Orsolya Moldovan, from left, Marin Grigore, Macrina Barladeanu, director Cristian Mungiu, Judith State, and Maria Dragus pose for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'R.M.N.' at the 75th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole)