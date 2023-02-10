Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre Nichols

Nichols' mother and stepfather signed the first wooden roof slat of the canopy before it was lifted to the top of the large canopy and drilled into place. When finished, the high, wing-shaped canopy will cover a large area of the park overlooking the river.

Nichols' mother, RowVaughn Wells, wrote, “Mommy miss you so much! Love you. Mom.” Stepfather Rodney Wells wrote, “Love you Tyre. Dad.”

RowVaughn Wells said her son was "smiling down right now, and he's just jumping up for joy.”

“Like my wife said, he would love this,” Rodney Wells said. “There's nothing he likes more than watching the sunset over the Mississippi.”

Nichols has been honored at memorials and other events in Memphis and other cities. An avid skateboarder, Nichols was the subject of a tribute at a Memphis skate park last month.

Tom Lee Park is the site of the annual World BBQ Championship and the Beale Street Music Festival.