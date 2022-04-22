Cantlay, Schauffele maintain 1-shot lead in Zurich Classic

The father-son team of Jay Haas and Bill Haas also made the cut on the number, following a 65 with a 71. At 68 years, four months, Jay Haas is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.
Robert Garrigus and Tommy Gainey, each playing on sponsor exemptions, followed a first-round 61 with a 78 to miss the cut. Earlier in the week, Garrigus revealed he is applying for a release with the PGA Tour to play the inaugural LIV Golf competition.
The format shifts back to the best-ball Saturday. The final round will be alternate shot.
Xander Schauffele reacts after his putt on the 18th green during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Credit: Gerald Herbert
Patrick Cantlay hits off the second tee during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Patrick Cantlay walks off the 18th green after his putt during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Brandon Hagy hits out of a water hazard on the 17th hole during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Garrick Higgo, of South Africa, hits out of a bunker on the eighth fairway during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
David Lipsky reacts after missing his putt on the 17th green during the second round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Friday, April 22, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
