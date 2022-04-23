Cantlay, Schauffele shatter 54-hole mark, take 5-shot lead

Australians Jason Day and Jason Scrivener (63) and Aaron Rai and David Lipsky (65) also were 23 under.

The father-son team of Jay and Bill Haas was 12 under after a 68. At 68 years, four months, 20 days, Jay Haas, making his 799th official start, is the oldest player to make a PGA Tour cut.

Cantlay and Schauffele, who trailed briefly during the round, made just one birdie in the first four holes. They eagled the par-5 seventh and began the back nine with four consecutive birdies.

After making par at the par-4 14th, Cantlay and Schauffele birdied the final four holes.

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay watches his shot on the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Patrick Cantlay reacts after making his putt on the 17th green during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 18th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert

Combined Shape Caption Xander Schauffele watches his shot off the 17th tee during the third round of the PGA Zurich Classic golf tournament, Saturday, April 23, 2022, at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Credit: Gerald Herbert