Cantlay takes final automatic spot on US Ryder Cup team

The U.S. team has six captain's picks this year instead of four, a decision made during the midst of the pandemic and so much uncertainty about the golf schedule.

Cantlay was considered a shoo-in to be picked even if he didn't make the team. Ditto for Finau after he won The Northern Trust last week, and Olympic gold medalist Xander Schauffele and Jordan Spieth. They are the next three in the standings.

Harris English, a two-time winner this year, is No. 10 in the standings.

Stricker will make his picks official after the Tour Championship. Among the candidates are Daniel Berger, Webb Simpson, Scottie Scheffler and Sam Burns, and the curious case of Patrick Reed, who had a big week without even playing at Caves Valley.

Reed, who has a penchant for match play with his marvelous short game and relentless attitude, has been out the last three weeks, first with an ankle injury, then with what he described as bilateral pneumonia.

He faced long odds of being among the top 30 who advance to the Tour Championship, but it worked in his favor. Of the 10 players behind him in the FedEx Cup standings, only Rory McIlroy finished among the top 25 at the BMW Championship.

And when K.H. Lee made bogey from the middle of the 18th fairway, that allowed Reed to stay at No. 30. That means Reed, if healthy, gets a chance to play at East Lake in what could amount to an audition for the Ryder Cup.

Europe, meanwhile, still has two more events before its qualifying ends.

Caption Patrick Cantlay, left, and Bryson DeChambeau shake hands after they completed the 18th hole tied to go into playoff play during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) Credit: Julio Cortez Credit: Julio Cortez

Caption Tony Finau tosses his ball to his caddie on the 7th green during the final round of the BMW Championship golf tournament, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md. (AP Photo/Nick Wass) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass