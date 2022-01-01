Canucks employee says thanks to fan through viral letter

Hamilton has been with the Canucks for nearly 20 years, starting with the team in 2002. Amid the chaos that happens around the bench of an NHL game, Hamilton said he was amazed Popovici was able to even notice a mole he had no idea existed.

“How she saw it boggles my mind,” Hamilton said. “It wasn’t very big. I wear a jacket. I wear a radio on the back of my jacket that hooks on so the chords are there.”

The game in Seattle in October was the final stop on the Canucks' opening road trip. Within a couple days of being back in Vancouver, Hamilton had team doctors look at the mole in question. When they expressed concern, Hamilton had it removed a few days later and sent off to be biopsied.

The biopsy results came back showing there were cancerous cells in the mole. A larger area of skin around the mole was then removed to be examined and Hamilton said that came back negative.

Hamilton was told by his doctors the cancer in the mole could have become life-threatening in a few years if it had not been addressed.

“It was only on the outer layer of my skin,” Hamilton said. “It hadn’t penetrated to the second layer of my skin and that’s because we caught it so early.”

Hamilton said the entire purpose of telling his story and releasing the letter was to give Popovici recognition for her effort in getting his attention and writing the message.

“I understand I’m a part of the story, but she needs to know she’s the story,” Hamilton said. “She’s the person that did this. She saved the life. ... She needs to know her efforts were valid and bang on.”

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports