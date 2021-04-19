Canucks top Leafs 3-2 in OT in return from COVID layoff

Hoglander tied it for Vancouver at 12:03 of the third when he took a crisp pass from Jalen Chatfield and scored his eighth goal of the season. Chatfield’s assist was his first NHL point.

With just under five minutes to go, it briefly appeared as though Vancouver had taken the lead when Jayce Hawryluk rang a shot off the crossbar. He celebrated as though the puck had gone in, but it was quickly waved off by the officials and the play continued.

A nasty hit 10 minutes into the second period saw both sides lose a key player when Vancouver's Alex Edler took out Zach Hyman in front of the Maple Leafs’ bench. Hyman dropped hard to the ice and stayed down for several minutes before the play ended and a trainer came to his side. Hyman went directly to the locker room and did not return.

The Leafs’ bench was angry with the play and it was reviewed, with officials determining Edler had committed a knee-on-knee hit. He was assessed a five-minute major and a game misconduct.

Vancouver Canucks' Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal during overtime of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby stops Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds (24) checks Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes (43) during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby stops Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds, back right, as Vancouver's Travis Hamonic, back left, watches during the third period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Toronto Maple Leafs' Auston Matthews (34) scores against Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby (49) as Travis Hamonic (27) and Jalen Chatfield (63) watch during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

From left to right, Vancouver Canucks' Quinn Hughes, Tanner Pearson, Bo Horvat and Nils Hoglander, of Sweden, celebrate Horvat's goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK

Toronto Maple Leafs' Alex Galchenyuk (12) is stopped by Vancouver Canucks goalie Braden Holtby during the second period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, British Columbia, Sunday, April 18, 2021. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) Credit: DARRYL DYCK Credit: DARRYL DYCK