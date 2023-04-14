Capitals, coach Laviolette part ways after missing playoffs

MacLellan, president Dick Patrick and owner Ted Leonsis will now begin the search for the eighth coach of Alex Ovechkin’s NHL career.

Ovechkin is 73 goals away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s career record. He turns 38 in September and has three years remaining on his contract.

Leonsis has told Ovechkin he would not rebuild while the longtime Russian captain is chasing Gretzky's record. Laviolette's replacement will be tasked with keeping the Capitals winning — and scoring goals — with an aging roster and limited chance for major change because of lengthy contracts and the salary cap only getting another modest increase for 2023-24.

If the front office opts for a first-time NHL head coach, former Washington assistant Spencer Carbery, who's now with Toronto, and former captain Jeff Halpern — a two-time Cup winner on Jon Cooper's staff with Tampa Bay — are considered two of the top candidates.

