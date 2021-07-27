Capitals re-sign Alex Ovechkin to $47.5M, 5-year contract

“Alex is the face of our franchise and is committed to this organization and this city,” general manager Brian MacLellan said in a statement. “Alex embodies what our franchise is all about, and we’re thrilled that he will continue his career in the Caps uniform for the next five years.”

Ovechkin signed for one more season than most were expecting, extending him past longtime running mate Nicklas Backstrom's contract that runs through 2024-25. The salary cap hit of $9.5 million — just below Ovechkin's annual number during his $124 million, 13-year contract that's expiring — allows MacLellan to keep a playoff- and Cup-contending core around him.

“Alex is a world-class athlete who will forever be regarded not only for leading the team to achieve our ultimate goal of winning the Stanley Cup but also for inspiring the next generation of fans and youth players,” owner Ted Leonsis said. "Not only is he committed to the franchise but also to the community, and we look forward to seeing him in the Capitals uniform for years to come.”

Washington selected Ovechkin first overall in 2004, and since he made his debut in 2005, the Moscow native has scored 244 more goals than the next-closest player, Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby. His 1,320 points are second to Crosby, a longtime rival Ovechkin has been connected with since they broke into the league together.

Re-signing Ovechkin was one part of the Capitals' offseason puzzle. The Capitals held off signing Ovechkin to a new deal until after the Seattle expansion draft so they could protect another player.

After losing goaltender Vitek Vanecek to the expansion Kraken, they unloaded salary Monday night by trading defenseman Brenden Dillon to Winnipeg for 2022 and 2023 second-round picks. They have less than $5 million in cap space and still need to sign restricted free agent goalie Ilya Samsonov to a new contract and add a backup.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at https://twitter.com/SWhyno

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

FILE - Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin (8) follows through on a shot during the second period in Game 5 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins in Washington, in this Sunday, May 23, 2021, file photo. Ovechkin re-signed with the Washington Capitals on the eve of free agency, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, inking a four-year deal worth $40 million.(AP Photo/Nick Wass, File) Credit: Nick Wass Credit: Nick Wass