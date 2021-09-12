Capitol Police recommend Jan. 6 officers for discipline

More than 600 people face charges in the Jan. 6 attack, in which a mob loyal to then-President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol, battled police and tried to stop the certification of the election victory for President Joe Biden.

The statement said an internal review of one other case is pending of an official accused of “unsatisfactory performance and conduct unbecoming." It said that internal investigation started after a criminal investigation, and no charges were filed.

Five people died in the Capitol attack and its aftermath, including Trump supporter Ashli Babbitt, who was shot and killed by police. A police officer who battled the mob died later, and several officers later took their own lives.

This week, the USCP provided the information to the Justice Department as part of its ongoing prosecution of those involved in the Jan. 6 attack.

The police opened the internal investigation in February, and announced at the time it was suspending six officers with pay. Whether they were among those recommended for discipline was unclear in the statement.

The department said the six cases “should not diminish the heroic efforts” of the Capitol Police on Jan. 6.