Car hits gate outside German leader's offices; little damage

The chancellery sits in downtown Berlin next to the Swiss Embassy and across from the capital's parliamentary offices. The exterior gate that was hit, which is next to a security office outside the main building, can be accessed from public streets.

There was no immediate indication of what prompted the incident, but it came on the day that Merkel was to meet with state governors to talk about extending a partial coronavirus shutdown that started on Nov. 2.

Merkel’s office had no immediate comment on the incident.

The government's approach toward slowing the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions enjoy widespread support among most Germans but they have also prompted occasionally violent protests in some major cities.

The incident was reminiscent of a strikingly similar case in 2014 when a nearly identical car drove at slow speeds into the same gate, causing no damage. The car carried a slogan condemning climate change and a 48-year-old man was taken into custody.

Reports at the time said the man had done something similar before.

It was not immediately clear, however, whether the 2014 incident was related to that on Wednesday.

A car stand in front of the chancellery after it crashed into the front gate of the building housing German Chancellors Angela Merkel’s offices in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The slogan on the car reads: 'you damned murderers of children and old people'. (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

A car stand in front of the chancellery after it crashed into the front gate of the building housing German Chancellors Angela Merkel’s offices in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. The slogan on the car reads: 'Stop the globalisation policy". (Michael Kappeler/dpa via AP) Credit: Michael Kappeler Credit: Michael Kappeler

A car stand in front of the chancellery after it crashed into the front gate of the building housing German Chancellors Angela Merkel's offices in Berlin, Germany, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Slogan reads 'stop the globalization policies'. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn) Credit: Michael Sohn Credit: Michael Sohn