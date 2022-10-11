Carbon monoxide leak at day care center injures kids, staff

“He was a little dizzy and out of it,” she told the newspaper, adding that other children cried as they evacuated. “I believe they were scared and worried about their friends."

The children and adults were evaluated at hospitals, and all were listed as stable, authorities said. Eight staffers were in the building when the leak occurred, but it wasn't immediately clear how many children there.

The center, which usually cares for about 40 kids each day, will be closed while repairs are made, Gautreaux said. She hopes to reopen soon.

The center's last state inspection was conducted late last year, and state records show the only problem found was a door that remained locked when the fire alarm sounded. That was soon repaired, and no sanctions were issued.

Credit: Uncredited Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Zach DeWever Credit: Zach DeWever

Credit: Daniel Patrick Sheehan Credit: Daniel Patrick Sheehan