Cardi B files for divorce from Migos’ rapper Offset

The Grammy-winning rapper filed the divorce documents Tuesday in Atlanta, according to a Fulton County Courthouse filing. She said there are “no prospects for a reconciliation” for marriage with Offset.

Cardi B, using her birth name Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, is seeking primary physical and legal custody of their 2-year-old daughter, Kulture. She also wants Offset, whose real name is Kiari Kendrell Cephus, to pay child support and her legal expenses.