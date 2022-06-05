dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cardinals' Donovan apologizes for old homophobic tweets

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan reacts after being tagged out attempting to steal second base during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Nation & World
By SARAH TROTTO, Associated Press
38 minutes ago
Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis’ game against the Chicago Cubs

CHICAGO (AP) — Cardinals rookie Brendan Donovan apologized Saturday night for tweets he sent with homophobic language as a teenager that surfaced during St. Louis' game against the Chicago Cubs.

Twitter users directed Donovan's tweets to the attention of reporters during a doubleheader in Chicago, including at least one that used an anti-gay slur. Donovan's Twitter account was deleted shortly after the second game, in which Donovan hit a two-run double in the 10th inning to spur a 7-4 Cardinals victory.

The flagged tweets were sent in 2011 and 2013, and the 25-year-old Donovan said Saturday they were part of “playful banter” with a friend.

“I take full responsibility,” Donovan said. “It was something I sent out a long time ago. I’m truly sorry to anyone I may have offended. Anyone that knows me as a person knows I see everyone the same, and I do not condone that type of behavior or anything.

"If I’ve offended you, I truly apologize. Hopefully, I can do my part to show you that’s not who I am.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Combined ShapeCaption
St. Louis Cardinals' Brendan Donovan dives safely into second base during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets on Thursday, May 19, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Credit: Adam Hunger

Credit: Adam Hunger

In Other News
1
Avalanche beat Oilers 4-2 to take 3-0 series lead
2
Supreme Leader acknowledges Iran took Greek oil tankers
3
North Korea test-fires salvo of short-range missiles
4
Haney retains WBC lightweight belt in decision over Kambosos
5
MTV Movie & TV Awards return Sunday; 'Spider-Man' leads noms
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top