Cardinals' J.J. Watt indicates he'll retire at end of season

The three-time AP Defensive Player of the Year indicated Tuesday that he will retire at the end of the season, posting pictures of his wife and family on social media while leaving the message: "Koa's first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game. My heart is filled with nothing but love and gratitude. It's been an absolute honor and a pleasure."

Watt and his wife, Kealia, became parents in October. Koa is the name of their son.