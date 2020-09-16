Cards manager Shildt docked 1 game, misses nightcap vs Brews

Shildt came off the bench to examine Molina’s left arm, then he and the All-Star catcher approached the Milwaukee dugout and exchanged words with Brewers players. Players from both teams’ dugouts and bullpens massed in front of the Milwaukee bench.

“I go to check on him and make sure he’s OK and hear something out of the (Brewers) dugout,” Shildt said after the game. “We don’t start things, but we’re not going to take it. Heard something I didn’t appreciate. I will always have our players’ backs.”

Said Counsell: “Apparently there was a little miscommunication between (Shildt) and our dugout, him and me, I should say, him and me.”

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports