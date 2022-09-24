dayton-daily-news logo
X

Cards star Pujols hits 699th career HR, connects vs Dodgers

Nation & World
By BETH HARRIS, Associated Press
26 minutes ago
Albert Pujols has hit his 699th career home run, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 699th career home run on Friday night, continuing his remarkable run toward history in his final season.

The 42-year-old St. Louis Cardinals slugger went deep to the left-field pavilion off Los Angeles Dodgers lefty Andrew Heaney on a 1-2 pitch with one out in the third inning. The ball traveled 434 feet and landed several rows up. Pujols received a standing ovation from the crowd at Dodger Stadium.

Pujols is trying to become the fourth major leaguer to reach 700 homers, following Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755) and Babe Ruth (714).

Pujols hit his 20th home run of the year, including 13 since the start of August. He is retiring at the end of the season.

The homer gave the Cardinals a 2-0 lead.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Credit: Ashley Landis

Credit: Ashley Landis

In Other News
1
Oscar-winning 'Cuckoo's Nest' actor Louise Fletcher dies
2
US steps up diplomatic efforts with China on Taiwan, Russia
3
Fiona bears down on northeast Canada as big, powerful storm
4
In Milan, Gucci, Sunnei, Missoni focus on transformation
5
Celtics: Udoka suspended for 'multiple' policy violations
© 2022 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top