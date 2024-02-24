Caribbean officials search for 2 people aboard a yacht they say was hijacked by 3 escaped prisoners

“This investigation is in its infancy stage,” police said.

Authorities in Grenada said they dispatched senior investigators and a forensic specialist to the nearby island of St. Vincent, where the escaped prisoners were arrested on Wednesday.

The prisoners, ages 19, 25 and 30, were charged a couple of months ago with one count of robbery with violence. The eldest inmate also was charged with one count of rape, three counts of attempted rape and two counts of indecent assault and causing harm, police in Grenada said.

The three men escaped from their holding cell on Feb. 18, according to police.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation suggests that the three men seized the yacht from Grenada's capital, St. George's, and traveled to St. Vincent. The owners of the yacht haven't been identified.