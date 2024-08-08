Carles Puigdemont, ex-Catalan leader, returns to Spain after nearly 7 years as a fugitive

Former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont returns to Spain despite an arrest warrant after nearly seven years as a fugitive

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
58 minutes ago
X

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Former Catalonia leader Carles Puigdemont, who fled Spain after organizing an illegal independence referendum in the wealthy Spanish region nearly seven years ago, returned to the country on Thursday despite a pending arrest warrant.

Puigdemont defiantly appeared in Barcelona after traveling from Belgium and faces charges of embezzlement for his part in the attempt to break Catalonia away from the rest of Spain.

Puigdemont has dedicated his career to the goal of carving out a new country in northeast Spain — a struggle which is decades-old. His largely uncompromising approach has brought political conflict with other separatist parties as well as with Spain’s central government.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

In Other News
1
Flooding in Yemen has left 30 people dead and hundreds displaced...
2
Carles Puigdemont, ex-Catalan leader, returns to Spain after nearly 7...
3
3 Taylor Swift concerts in Vienna are canceled over fears of an attack...
4
Utah man who killed woman is put to death by lethal injection in...
5
US ambassador to Japan to skip A-bomb memorial service in Nagasaki...
© 2024 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top